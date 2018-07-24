The Oregon State men's soccer team will play 11 home games and will have seven televised matches in the 2018 season, coach Terry Boss announced Tuesday.
The Beavers will open with a marquee matchup against Syracuse on Aug. 24 live on Pac-12 Networks. Oregon State battled the Orange last season in New York, with Hassani Dotson and Matthias Binder both finding the net in the contest. OSU will remain at home to face Sacramento State on Aug. 27. The Beavers have won their last four meetings with the Hornets, dating back to 2006.
Xavier will visit Lorenz Field on Aug. 31, for its first ever matchup with Oregon State. The Beavers will then head to Penn State on Sept. 3 for their first road match of the campaign.
Oregon State will host CSU Bakersfield and UC Davis on Sept. 7 and 10, respectively. The Beavers have not faced the Roadrunners since 2011, and have not battled the Aggies since 2013. American will make a trip to Corvallis for a matchup at Lorenz Field on Sept. 14.
OSU will wrap up nonconference play by heading up the I-5 to take on Portland at Merlo Field. The contest will mark the 22nd all-time meeting between the two sides.
The Beavers will open conference play with a rivalry match, as Washington visits Lorenz Field on Sept. 29, in a rematch of 2017’s season-ending 4-3 win for OSU. Oregon State will follow that up with road games against San Diego State and UCLA on Oct. 4 and 7, respectively. OSU’s game against the Bruins will air on Pac-12 Networks
The Beavers will play back-to-back contests against the Bay Area schools, hosting Stanford and California (Pac-12 Networks) on Oct. 11 and 14, before making the return trip the following weekend (at Stanford Oct. 18 – Pac-12 Networks, at Cal Oct. 21).
San Diego State will make its way to Corvallis on Oct. 25, followed by UCLA on Oct. 28. The Beavers will round out Pac-12 play by facing Washington on Nov. 9 at Lorenz Field. Each of Oregon State’s final three contests will be televised.
