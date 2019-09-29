The Oregon State men’s soccer team’s match vs. UC Davis, originally scheduled for Sunday at 7 p.m., was cancelled due to inclement weather.
Fans with tickets to the match can contact the Oregon State ticket office for information on making an exchange for tickets to a future match or receiving a refund.
Information regarding a potential reschedule will be made public when available.
Oregon State will hit the road to the Bay Area this weekend for matches against California (noon, Thursday) and Stanford (noon, Sunday). Both games will air live on Pac-12 Networks.
The Beavers are 2-0 in Pac-12 play and 5-3 on the season. Oregon State has won eight-straight Pac-12 home matches, a streak that dates back to 2017.