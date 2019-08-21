Oregon State sophomores Sofiane Djeffal and Gloire Amanda have both been named to the all-Pac-12 preseason team, the conference announced Tuesday.
Djeffal made a mark on the Pac-12 in his debut campaign, earning conference freshman of the year and first team honors. The midfielder started all 20 games, recording five goals and seven assists, including a game-winner against California on Oct. 14. For his efforts, Djeffal was named to the Top Drawer Soccer Freshman XI in 2018.
Amanda made the all-Pac-12 second team last season, after ending the year third in the conference with eight goals. He started all 20 of Oregon State's matches on the campaign. The freshman's tally included three game-winners, and he recorded 52 shots on the year. Amanda joined Djeffal on the Top Drawer Soccer Freshman XI last season.
The Beavers were picked to finish third in the Pac-12 in the coaches poll, receiving one first-place vote.