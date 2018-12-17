Oregon State’s Sofiane Djeffal and Gloire Amanda have both been named to the Top Drawer Soccer Freshman Best XI, the site announced Monday.
Djeffal made a mark on the Pac-12 in his debut campaign, earning conference freshman of the year and first team honors. The midfielder started all 20 games, recording five goals and seven assists, including a game-winner against California on Oct. 14.
Amanda made the All-Pac-12 second team this season, after ending the year third in the conference with eight goals. He started all 20 of Oregon State’s matches on the campaign. Amanda made three game-winners, and he recorded 52 shots on the year.
As a team, Oregon State finished the season with a record of 11-6-3, and made the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in program history. The Beavers ended the Pac-12 season second in the conference with a mark of 6-3-1, and head coach Terry Boss was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year in his first campaign as the program’s skipper.