BJ Craig will join the Oregon State coaching staff for the 2018 season as an associate head coach.
“BJ’s resume and background speak for themselves,” OSU coach Terry Boss said. “He’s one of the best coaches in the game and, more importantly, he is a great man and an exceptional leader of young men. BJ will add tremendous value to the program and his family will be a light in our community. I’m very excited to welcome BJ and his family into our Oregon State soccer family.”
Craig spent the last 10 seasons on the Notre Dame coaching staff, including five as associate head coach. During his tenure with the Fighting Irish, the team went 122-55-35 and won the 2013 national title. Under Craig’s tutelage, Notre Dame produced 24 MLS Draft picks, 10 All-Americans and 40 all-conference honorees.
Craig becomes the third member of the Oregon State staff with a national championship under his belt, joining Boss and assistant coach Ryan Zinkhan, both of whom were part of Virginia’s 2014 NCAA title team.
