Terry Boss wanted to give his parents a Christmas gift they would never forget.
But he just couldn’t wait for the day to come.
A few days before Christmas last year, Boss flew to Corvallis to interview for the vacant head men’s soccer coaching position at Oregon State.
The interview went well and Boss headed to Bend to meet up with the rest of his family. His wife, Hannah, was flying in from Virginia as well.
The day she arrived, she had some news to share with her husband: They were expecting their first child.
Not long after, Boss received a call from Oregon State Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes.
Boss was offered the job and a chance for the 2000 Philomath High grad to return home.
“That was probably one of the best days of my life,” Boss said last Friday afternoon from his office in Gill Coliseum, just before heading out to practice.
The couple came up with a plan to tell the family by giving his parents the gift of a onesie with a Beavers logo on it.
It was a good idea, but they just couldn’t contain the excitement and let the cat out of the bag a few days early.
“Telling them, gosh, it nearly chokes me up thinking about that night,” said Boss, who on Sunday welcomed his first child, a daughter.
With fall camp just underway and the season opener set for Aug. 24 against Syracuse at Paul Lorenz Field, Boss is thankful to be around family to help out with the new addition to the family.
Boss played soccer and earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Tulsa University in 2004. After playing professionally for seven seasons, he retired in 2012 and returned to Tulsa as an assistant coach.
This will be Boss' second stint with the Beavers. He served as an assistant coach in 2013 before getting a call out of the blue about an opportunity to apply for an assistant spot at perennial power Virginia.
While it was tough to leave, Boss knew he was getting the opportunity to work under coach George Gelnovatch. He felt it was the opportunity he needed to one day be a head coach.
“He gave me a lot of freedom to learn and implement a lot of new ideas and we just had a lot of good dialogue,” Boss said.
The Cavaliers won the national title in 2014, Boss’ first season. Over the four seasons, Boss gained a better understanding of what was most important and essential to win national championships, how to compete at a high level year after year and what you can do without.
Despite all the success with the Cavaliers, when the job at Oregon State opened, there was no hesitation in applying.
“It’s one of those things my wife and I joke around about that if you’re having to make a pros-and-cons list, it’s probably not the right decision,” he said. “We didn’t even talk about it, we just knew that this was the opportunity we had kind of been waiting for.”
He will never forget the time he spent, and all he learned, at Virginia.
While Oregon State has not experienced the same level of success as Virginia in soccer, Boss thinks he can build a winner in Corvallis.
“I think this place can be special," he said. "Being an assistant here, I knew what this place is capable of. I believe you have everything you need here to build a really special program and the cherry on top is, it’s where I grew up.”
