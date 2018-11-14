The Oregon State men’s soccer team breaks every huddle by enthusiastically chanting “We love this game!!!” a play on a phrase popularized by France’s Patrice Evra, a former star for Manchester United and West Ham in the Premier League.
That joyous approach will be evident on Thursday, when the Beavers (10-5-1) host Southern Methodist (10-4-3) in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. Game time is 6 p.m. at Lorenz Field; tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for youth and seniors.
“This is one of the biggest reasons I came here,” said senior forward Don Tchilao, a high school senior in 2014, the last time the Beavers advanced to the postseason. "It’s taken a while for us to get back there but that’s made it even sweeter for my senior class.
"We haven’t been there so it will make the experience that much more fun. We’re all looking forward to it and hopefully we can keep that going.”
It will be the Beavers’ first postseason game since Nov. 23, 2014, when they fell 1-0 to Creighton in a windstorm at Morrison Stadium in Omaha in the round of 32. They had advanced by edging Denver 1-0 at Lorenz Field three days earlier for their first-ever postseason victory.
OSU first-year head coach Terry Boss — who on Wednesday was named the Pac-12's coach of the year — said the Beavers won’t deviate from the path that powered them to a school-record six conference wins and a No. 29 ranking in the NCAA’s final RPI.
“Our process all year has been about us,” he said. “Obviously we’re well-informed (about SMU) but it’s about playing our football, our model, at our intensity and the guys have done that all year long.
“We’re going to play the game, not the occasion. That’s been the message and that’s the message.”
The Beavers are healthy and well-rested, having played just once since Oct. 28. Boss said that game — a 2-0 loss at Washington on Nov. 9 — had a tournament-like atmosphere and should help prepare them for Thursday.
“It felt like a cup competition, a knockout competition with a title on the line,” he said. “We were able to take a lot of lessons out of that game because it felt like a tournament game.
“It’s an experience our young men can draw on. But as I said, it’s about us playing our football, and it always has been.
“We couldn’t be healthier. A lot of guys are coming at the right time so we’re deeper than we’ve ever been as far as guys playing at a high level.”
The winner of Thursday's opener will face No. 9 seed Saint Mary's (17-0-1) at Moraga, California, on Sunday. The Gaels won the West Coast Conference title.
Boss was one of seven Beavers to earn Pac-12 honors on Wednesday.
Midfielder Sofiane Djeffal was named the freshman of the year, and joined Tchilao on the first team. Senior midfielder Hassani Dotson and freshman forward Gloire Amanda were second-team selections; junior defender Eric Diaz and sophomore defender Joe Hafferty earned honorable mention.
Amanda scored eight goals, Tchilao seven, Djeffal four and Diaz two to lead the offense. Dotson, Hafferty, freshman keeper Adrian Fernandez and redshirt freshman defender Kolade Salaudeen all played every minute (1,685) of every game.
Dotson said he’s “very excited” to make the tournament as a senior, and to give the freshmen postseason experience early in their careers.
“It’s going to be a good match,” he said. “Our old coach, Ben Stoddard, is an assistant there so we know they will be a gritty team.”
SMU edged Central Florida in a shootout in the American Athletic Conference championship game on Saturday to win its sixth consecutive game. Ranked No. 37 in the RPI, the Mustangs have not lost since a 2-0 decision at UCF on Sept. 28.
SMU senior midfielder Emil Cuello and sophomore defender Talen Maples earned first-team all-AAC honors. Junior goalie Grant Makela and junior forwards Garrett McLaughlin and Akean Shackleford were second-team selections.
Freshman midfielders Knut Ahlander and Lane Warrington made the all-rookie team.
“We have to come in with a lot of focus,” Tchilao said. “We’ve seen film on them, we know their strengths. During set pieces we have to be very focused the whole time, because (set pieces) are one of their strong suits.
“If we bring a lot of intensity and focus, we should be fine.”
Thursday will be the final home game for seniors Tchilao, Dotson, Davis Chimento, Nathan Braaten and Ryan Vincent. Tchilao is hopeful they did their part to set the table for future postseason appearances.
“That’s what my senior class wants to do, have this be the start of something special for Oregon State soccer,” he said. “Something that changes our history and culture and will be a step forward for us in the future.”
Three other Pac-12 sides made the 48-team field. Defending national champion Stanford has a first-round bye and will host either UC Irvine or Grand Canyon on Sunday.
Washington hosts Lipscomb; the winner plays at UCF on Sunday. UCLA plays at Portland on Thursday; the winner plays at Kentucky on Sunday.
Sweet 16 games are set for Nov. 24-25; the quarterfinals are Nov. 30 or Dec. 1. The College Cup is set for Dec. 7 and Dec. 9 at Harder Stadium at UC Santa Barbara. The semifinals and finals will be televised live by ESPNU.