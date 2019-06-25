The Oregon State men’s soccer team will play 11 home games and be featured on Pac-12 Networks eight times.
The Beavers open the season Aug. 30 with a matchup against Coastal Carolina, before taking on Colgate on Sept. 1. The nonconference schedule will continue with games against Davidson and Pacific Sept. 6 and 9, respectively.
The first road match of the year will come Sept. 12 at Grand Canyon, followed by a home game vs. UC Santa Barbara on Sept. 15.
Pac-12 play will begin at Lorenz Field on Sept. 19 when UCLA visits Corvallis. San Diego State will come to town Sept. 22.
The Beavers’ final nonconference game takes place Sept. 29 vs. UC Davis. That will be followed by five-straight road games — California (Oct. 3), Stanford (Oct. 6), Washington (Oct. 13), UCLA (Oct. 24) and San Diego State (Oct. 27).
OSU wraps up the regular season with three-straight home games — Stanford (Nov. 7), California (Nov. 10) and Washington (Nov. 15).
Oregon State is coming off an 11-6-3 campaign in 2018 and made the NCAA tournament for the fourth time in program history. The Beavers finished second in the conference with a mark of 6-3-1, and Terry Boss was named Pac-12 coach of the year in his first season at the helm.