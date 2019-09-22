The Oregon State men’s soccer team overcame a first-half deficit to take down San Diego State 2-1 in Pac-12 action on Sunday afternoon at Lorenz Field.
Sofiane Djeffal scored his third goal of the season, as well as collecting his fifth assist, in the winning effort. Steffen Yeates netted the game-winner, his first career goal in an Oregon State uniform.
With the win, the Beavers (5-3-0, 2-0-0) have now won eight consecutive Pac-12 home matches, a streak that dates back to 2017.
As a team, Oregon State held a 14-7 advantage on shots over San Diego State (2-4-1, 0-2-0), and controlled 68 percent of the possession.
San Diego State grabbed a goal just before the half to take a 1-0 advantage into the break.
Oregon State leveled the score early in the second half, as Djeffal converted on a penalty kick, after Javier Armas was fouled in the box.
Just minutes later the Aztecs were reduced to 10 men by a red card. The Beavers wasted little time capitalizing. Djeffal whipped the ensuing free kick into the box. Cover headed the ball back to Yeates, who hammered it in to the back of the net.
San Diego State was awarded a penalty in the 75th, but Adrian Fernandez came up with a big save to preserve the advantage.
The Beavers will return to nonconference play next Sunday, when UC Davis visits Lorenz Field.