Raheem Taylor-Parkes lifted the Oregon State men’s soccer team to a 1-0 win over California on Sunday afternoon when he scored his first goal as a Beaver seven minutes into the first extra time period to end the match.
“I thought we started the match really well,” coach Terry Boss said. “We let the emotion of the game get the best of us for a spell, but I was proud that we were able to come back in. We were able to focus on what has gotten us to this point, and I couldn’t be more proud of our guys.”
Taylor-Parkes’ goal came on a scramble in the box, as Joel Walker had a shot saved from close range. Taylor-Parkes was able to get onto the ball on the left side and put it in the net from five yards out.
You have free articles remaining.
With the win, the Beavers move to 8-5-2 on the season, 5-2-2 in Pac-12 play. Oregon State has not lost a conference home match since November 2017. California moves to 7-6-3, 3-4-2 in Pac-12 action.
Oregon State out-shot the Golden Bears 18-9 in the match and controlled 64 percent of the possession. Goalkeeper Adrian Fernandez had his second consecutive clean sheet, and his fifth of the season.
Oregon State will close out the regular season Friday when Washington visits Lorenz Field.