The Oregon State men’s soccer team played No. 5 Stanford to a 0-0 draw on Thursday evening at Lorenz Field.
“We had some good chances, and I think we controlled the game from start to finish,” said OSUcoach Terry Boss. “As we grew into the game we started to create more chances, and obviously we’d like to tuck a couple of those away. But I couldn’t be more proud of our guys. They were resilient, they fought hard, and they were a family today.”
The Beavers (7-5-2, 4-2-2 Pac-12) controlled 77 percent of the possessions, and created numerous scoring chances in the match, including a handful in overtime. Overall Oregon State outshot the Cardinal (12-1-2, 5-1-2) 12-6.
With the draw, the Beavers have not lost a home Pac-12 match since November of 2017.
The Beavers will continue their three-match homestand Sunday when California visits Lorenz Field.