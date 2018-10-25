Don Tchilao’s eyes light up when he plays San Diego State.
Oregon State’s senior forward had scored four of his 13 career goals against SDSU entering Thursday’s key Pacific-12 Conference home game with the Aztecs. And true to form, he struck again to give the surging Beavers an important 1-0 victory on a gray day at Lorenz Field.
Tchilao powered a penalty kick past SDSU keeper Max Watkin at 68:24 for the only score of the game. He is now 4-for-4 on PKs this season and has scored a team-leading six goals.
“I was very confident, wasn’t nervous, and just put it away,” said Tchilao, a senior from Chandler, Ariz. “I’m very confident” when stepping to the spot.
“I practice [taking PKs] every day. I don’t have a preferred side; I watch the keeper’s movement” and adjust from there. “When I step up, whatever the score is, I’m confident it’s going in the back of the net.”
The Beavers (9-4-3, 5-2-1) further enhanced their NCAA tournament resume by stretching their unbeaten streak to five consecutive games (4-0-1). They also avenged a 1-0 road loss to the Aztecs on Oct. 4.
Tchilao said he did realize he’s been successful against the Aztecs (6-7-1, 1-5-0).
“I scored my first collegiate goal against them, so maybe they are my good-luck charm team,” he said. “I’m confident against them because I’ve been able to score against them. So every time we play them I go into the game with confidence.”
Coach Terry Boss said the Beavers – fresh off a four-point weekend in the Bay Area that improved their NCAA RPI to No. 30 – did an excellent job escaping a trap-game scenario with three points.
“We came out and took San Diego State – a very good team – seriously,” he said. “We grew into the match. They came out flying, we weathered their first storm and grew into the game from there.
“We earned that PK,” called when Albert Pedra was fouled in the box by SDSU’s Aleks Vargas. “I’m happy we capitalized on it.”
OSU has outscored its opponents 7-3 during the five-game unbeaten streak, its longest in league play since a 5-0-0 tear in 2003.
“We’re remaining true to ourselves and listening what coach Boss wants us to do,” Tchilao said. “Keep focusing on ourselves and don’t look too far into the future.”
Boss, a Philomath native in his first season as a head coach following four outstanding seasons as an assistant at perennial-NCAA power Virginia, attributed OSU’s turnaround from a 7-11-0 year to “belief.”
“It’s been such a pleasure to watch these young men climb up through side of the mountain, prepare themselves, and have the belief and resiliency to know they can conquer,” he said. “They come on the field expecting to win, that’s the biggest change.”
The Beavers continue the three-game homestand that concludes the regular season by hosting UCLA at 2 p.m. on Sunday in a Pac-12 Network game. The Bruins, No. 18 in RPI entering the week, edged OSU 1-0 at Los Angeles on Oct. 7 in their previous meeting this season.
“We have to be us and continue to play our brand of futbol,” Boss said in previewing Sunday’s showdown. “Part of that means being brave, understanding that UCLA is one of the top teams in the country and we’ve earned the right to enjoy the pressure.
“In our locker room, we see pressure as a privilege. The guys have done a good job of earning the right to compete against a top team and expect to win.”
OSU closes the regular season on Nov. 9 by hosting Washington in an 8 p.m. game at Lorenz Field that will be telecast by the Pac-12 Network. The Beavers routed the Huskies 4-2 in Seattle on Sept. 29 in their Pac-12 opener.
“This year has been fun,” Tchilao added. “There have been a lot of changes; initially, being an older guy and being accustomed to an [different] coach, I didn’t know what the changes would be like.
“This is the closest team I’ve played on, family-oriented. As a senior I enjoy the new guys, I enjoy the vibe, and of course I enjoy the winning.”