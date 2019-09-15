Arnaud Deniel and Steffan Yeates both found the net, but a late goal lifted UC Santa Barbara to a 3-2 win over the Oregon State men’s soccer team Sunday at Lorenz Field.
Deniel and Yeates both scored their first goal in an Oregon State uniform. The Beavers (3-3) led 2-1 in the 64th minute, but tallies by the Gauchos (3-2) in the 72nd and 84th minutes gave UCSB the victory.
Adrian Crespo created the first chance of the match for the Beavers, taking a shot from outside the box in the 22nd minute that drifted just wide of the post. Oregon State started to control the possession mid-way through the first half, as they pushed for a breakthrough.
Adrian Fernandez came up with a nice save in the 38th, reacting to a rocket from the top of the box. Crespo whipped in a cross late in the half, that nearly found Gloire Amanda, but the UCSB goalie came up with a crucial intervention.
The Gauchos took the lead in the 50th on a shot from the left side of the box. The Beavers wasted little time equalizing, as Sofiane Djeffal’s inch-perfect free kick found Deniel’s head for a finish from 6 yards out. Yeates nearly put Oregon State in front just minutes later, but his shot was saved.
Yeates made no mistake in the 64th, taking his time to get past the keeper before slotting the ball into the net. Javier Armas took aim from distance a few minutes later, and narrowly missed the far post.
UC Santa Barbara evened things up in the 72nd. The Beavers looked like they might retake the advantage in the 78th, when Joel Walker played a low cross through the six-yard box. Walker also had an opportunity to finish one in the 80th when Amanda played him on goal, but the Gaucho keeper did well to get to the shot. UCSB scored with seven minutes left to take the win.
Oregon State controlled 56 percent of the possession in the match.
The Beavers will open Pac-12 play Thursday when UCLA visits Lorenz Field. That game will start at 7 p.m. and will air on Pac-12 Networks.