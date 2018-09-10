The Oregon State men’s soccer team had to settle for a 1-1 overtime final Monday evening against No. 17 UC Davis at Lorenz Field.
The Beavers took a 1-0 lead at 56 minutes, 10 seconds when Joel Walker knocked a shot into the net off assists by Sofiane Djeffal and Don Tchilao.
But OSU could not hold the lead. UC Davis tied it at 71:14 on a Marte Formico goal.
Neither team was able to score after that point. OSU outshot UC Davis 16-12.
Oregon State came out firing in the first extra period, as Eric Diaz and Adrian Crespo had shots blocked back-to-back. Gloire Amanda followed that up with a chance from point-blank range, but it was over the crossbar.
OSU continued to attack in the second overtime, but neither team was able to score, as the match ended 1-1.
Junior Loke Strenov and freshman Alex Cover both made their first start of the season in the match.
The Beavers will remain at home on Friday for a 7 p.m. game against American.