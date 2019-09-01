A goal in the 87th minute from Alex Cover lifted the Oregon State men’s soccer team to a 2-1 win over Colgate on Sunday evening at Lorenz Field.
“I was really proud of the guys for a really resilient effort,” coach Terry Boss said. “Coming off a loss on Friday, and going down early, you get to see what the guys are made of. I was really proud of what I saw. It wasn’t always pretty, but the fight was there. We made progress from Friday, and I’m excited about where we are going.”
Cover was joined on the scoresheet by Eric Diaz, as both players scored their first goal of the season. Adrian Crespo had two assists.
Oregon State outshot Colgate 13-5, and controlled 62 percent of the possession.
The Raiders jumped in front less than five minutes in, scoring on a penalty kick. Sofiane Djeffal looked to level the score in the 29th minute, but was unable to find the net on a free kick from just outside the box.
The Beavers equalized in the 31st as Diaz smashed home a rebound after Joe Hafferty’s attempt was blocked. Oregon State controlled 67 percent of the possession in the first half, as the teams headed to the break level at one.
Joel Walker nearly put the OSU on top early in the second half, but his header was saved. Oregon State followed the up with a pair of corner kicks in quick succession, but both were well defended by the Raiders.
Djeffal was inches away from adding the Beavers’ second in the 69th, but his shot from 18 yards out was just outside the bar.
OSU had 11 corner kicks in the match, and placed six shots on goal.
Oregon State will return to action Friday when the Beavers take on Davidson at Lorenz Field.