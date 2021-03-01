OSU men’s soccer: Beavers rise to No. 8 in latest rankings

Oregon State’s season is off to a perfect start, and now the Beavers have landed in the top-10 of the national rankings.

Top Drawer Soccer tabbed Oregon State (5-0) as the No. 8 team in the nation in the publication’s latest rankings. The Beavers jumped up from No. 13 in last week’s rankings, thanks in large part to Saturday’s dramatic comeback victory at home over UCLA.

Stanford (No. 4) is the only Pac-12 team ranked ahead of Oregon State. No. 20 Washington also cracked the top-25.

The Beavers, who were selected to finish behind Washington and Stanford in the preseason coaches poll, will travel to Berkeley to face California (0-2) on Saturday.

Dotson selected to U23’s

Former Oregon State star Hassani Dotson was one of 31 players called up Monday to the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team’s U-23 training camp.