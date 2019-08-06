The Oregon State men’s soccer team will open the 2019 season ranked No. 22 in the United Soccer Coaches Association Preseason Poll, the organization announced Tuesday.
Oregon State is coming off one of the best seasons in program history, finishing 2018 with a record of 11-6-3, and making the NCAA tournament for the fourth time. The Beavers ended the Pac-12 season second in the conference with a mark of 6-3-1, and Terry Boss was named Pac-12 coach of the rear in his first campaign as the program’s skipper.
OSU ended last season ranked No. 23 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll. The Beavers had three players earn all-region honors last season, and five different Oregon State players earned Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week recognition at least once on the year.