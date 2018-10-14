Gloire Amanda and Sofiane Djeffal both scored second-half goals as the Oregon State men's soccer team overcame an early deficit to defeat California 2-1 in Pac-12 play Sunday afternoon at Paul Lorenz Field.
“Our ability to rebound from an early mistake was really key today,” coach Terry Boss said. “This is a game of imperfections, but the events that happen are less important than the way you deal with them. I’m really proud of the way our guys bounced back after the start we had.”
The Beavers controlled the majority of the match, including almost all of the second half. Oregon State conceded within the opening five minutes, but Amanda found the net in the 76th and Djeffal scored the game-winner in the 87th.
As a team, OSU held a 17-6 advantage in shots in the contest, including a 13-3 edge in the second half. The Beavers also took four corner kicks in the closing frame, compared to one of the Golden Bears.
California opened the scoring early, finding the net after the Beavers turned the ball over inside their own box. Oregon State looked like it might answer in the 15th when Don Tchilao whipped in a nice cross from the left side, but the Cal defender intervened just before the ball found the feet of Amanda.
The Beavers' best chance of the first half came in the closing minutes when Hassani Dotson pinged a shot from 18 yards out off the post. Amanda followed that with an attempt from the right side of the box, but the shot was blocked.
Oregon State came out firing in the second half, as Albert Pedra narrowly missed from the right side just 90 seconds into the frame. The Beavers continued to attack, creating back-to-back opportunities for Dotson just before the 60-minute mark.
Pedra and Tchilao forced impressive saves in quick succession in the 61st. Tchilao put one narrowly over the bar five minutes later from a tight angle, and then headed one just high in the 69th.
The Beavers leveled the score on Amanda’s 76th-minute strike. The freshmen received the ball on the right side of the box off a beautiful pass from Djeffal. Amanda proceeded to fire a rocket into the roof of the net for the equalizer.
Oregon State continued to press forward looking for a winner late in regulation, and was rewarded. Freshman Adrian Crespo did well to get to the endline, before finding Djeffal from 10 yards out. The midfielder took a touch, and then placed a low shot to the left of the keeper to give OSU the win.
The Beavers (7-4-2, 3-2) head down to California for a road matchup with Stanford on Thursday. The Beavers handed the Cardinal a 1-0 setback this past Thursday at home.