Four different Beavers found the net as the Oregon State men’s soccer team defeated Pacific 4-1 Monday evening at Paul Lorenz Field.
Joel Walker, Adrian Crespo, Sofiane Djeffal and Eric Diaz all scored as the Beavers won their third-straight match.
Oregon State wasted little time drawing first blood as Djeffal played Walker in on goal in the sixth minute. The forward calmly finished from eight yards out to put the Beavers in front. The Tigers leveled the score just seven minutes later on a header from close range.
OSU retook the lead in the 20th as Crespo made a nice move on the left side of the penalty area, before finishing with his right foot. The Beavers tacked on another in the 28th when Arnaud Deniel played a cross to the back post to set up Djeffal, who headed it home.
You have free articles remaining.
The Beavers continued to control the possession to start the second half and Djeffal nearly knocked in his second off a cross from Crespo in the 58th minute. Crespo followed that up by cutting one into the box for Diaz to hammer home in the 63rd.
Crespo was named to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week Monday afternoon after scoring his first goal of the season and recording an assist Friday against Davidson.
The Beavers will hit the road for the first time this season on Thursday when they face Grand Canyon in Arizona.