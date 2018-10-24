Oregon State's men's soccer team was deadlocked at 2-all with Stanford in the closing five minutes of a second overtime period last week.
It would have been easy for the Beavers to substitute and take off some more time and get out of town with a draw.
Instead Joel Walker sprinted off and Albert Pedra raced on as the Beavers looked to pull off a second win over the Cardinal in a week.
While they eventually settled for a tie, coach Terry Boss uses that example to show how far his program has come in his first season in Corvallis.
“That was just a snapshot of where we’re out as a program meaning guys weren’t satisfied with a draw on the road at Stanford,” Boss said. “Which means our expectations have changed and we expect to win every game.”
The Beavers have been doing that lately and have put themselves in a position for an NCAA tournament berth and possibly a home game, depending on how the last three games of the season play out.
First up is a 3 p.m. contest with San Diego State on Thursday at Lorenz Field. Then comes Sunday’s 2 p.m. tilt with UCLA. OSU closes out the season at Washington on Nov. 9.
Oregon State lost both matchups on the road earlier, falling 1-0 to both the Aztecs and Bruins.
Boss recalls the silence on the bus on the way back following that setback at UCLA .
“They were disappointed we didn’t win,” he said. “That was a little bit of a marker that we were moving in the right direction, that they weren’t satisfied after that weekend and that we expected more from ourselves.”
Oregon State has rebounded from those losses and has gone 3-0-1 since, including a 1-0 home win over Stanford. The Beavers enter the weekend 8-4-2 overall and 4-2-1 in Pac-12 play, just behind Stanford 5-1-1. SDSU is 1-4 while UCLA enter the weekend 4-1.
Even with so much at stake, Boss said the Beavers are treating each game the same. Still, they know the opportunity in front of them.
“There’s no better place to be than with your future in your hands,” he said. “The guys have worked hard to have this opportunity this weekend and they’re looking forward to it.”
Boss said he had high expectations entering the season but was more concerned about the process than the results.
“I feel like any time you chase wins and losses it’s really dangerous,” he said. “We were committed to playing our brand of football from Day 1 and we wanted to build an identity synonymous with an attacking style of football. We were convinced if we did that, winning would be a byproduct.”
Boss said he has enjoyed watching the Beavers work through that process, even some of the more frustrating moments when they feel they let games slip away. He has seen the team continue to believe in themselves and embrace high expectations.
Boss said the Stanford game at home, a 1-0 victory on Oct. 11 that started this 3-0-1 streak and came after the UCLA loss, was the most complete game the Beavers have played this season.
He saw the maturity the player had gained in the way they adapted to what the game presented to them that day. Earlier in the season the Beavers didn’t always do that and it got themselves in trouble.
“I think we’ve learned and adapted to be able to be successful with what the game is telling us,” Boss said.“… We weren’t stubborn, we adapted, we were still us but we adapted within our game model to execute and play our brand of football, which was really exciting to see.”
Boss said he firmly believed the talent was there at the start of the season for the Beavers to be a 10-win season and challenge for the postseason. While they are closing in on that mark, they continue to stay focused on improving.
“The best thing about our season and the best way about the way we see the game is we’re never competing against the opposition,” Boss said. “We’re always competing against ourselves and we’re always looking to beat our last best performance.
“We know that we’ve got areas to continue to grow in our own model and when we feel we can beat our last best performance, we can beat anybody in the country.”
No matter what happens the last three games, and possibly in the postseason, Boss knows there are good things in store down the road.
“I’m optimistic about the future because they’ve learned hard lessons, they’ve grown from it and they’ve overcome them,” he said.