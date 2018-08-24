Senior Don Tchilao netted his ninth career goal, but the Oregon State men’s soccer team dropped its season-opener to Syracuse 2-1 at Paul Lorenz Field.
“I’m really proud of the way the team fought today,” said Oregon State head coach Terry Boss. “I think this was a good team performance, and we definitely have things to build on. I was pleased with the way we dialed in, and I think there were long stretches where we were able to control the tempo of the game. There were a couple details that let us down, but overall I am really pleased and really proud of the effort today.”
The Beavers held a 12-7 advantage in shots on the contest.
Syracuse opened the scoring early on, netting the match’s first goal in the fifth minute. Gloire Amanda nearly leveled things in the 14th, but the Syracuse goalkeeper reacted quickly to make a save from eight yards out.
The Beavers tallied seven shots in the first half, but headed to the break trailing by a goal.
Oregon State started the second half on the front-foot, earning a pair of corners back-to-back in the 51st minute. Adrian Crespo came close to finding an equalizer in the 64th minute, but his effort was saved.
OSU’s breakthrough came in the 69th minute, when Tchilao converted a penalty kick to level the score. Syracuse answered less than five minutes later to retake the lead.
Joe Hafferty narrowly missed the frame with a rocket from distance in the 78th minute. The Beavers continued to press for a goal in the closing minutes, but were unable to find the net.
Freshman goalkeeper Adrian Fernandez made five saves in his Oregon State debut, including back-to-back stops in the first half on close-range efforts.
The Beavers will be back at home Monday evening, when they host Sacramento State.