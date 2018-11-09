SEATTLE — The No. 22-ranked Oregon State men's soccer team could not get on track offensively in a 2-0 loss at No. 25 Washington.
The Beavers finish the regular season with a record of 10-5-3, the team's best win total since 2014. OSU also went 6-3-1 in Pac-12 play to finish the year second in the conference, recording its highest conference win total since 2003.
The defeat also snaps Oregon State's six-match unbeaten streak, the program's longest such streak in conference play since 2003.
The Beavers controlled the run of play for most of the opening half hour, but were unable to find a breakthrough. Freshman goalkeeper Adrian Fernandez came up with a diving save in the 22nd minute to keep the match level in the early going.
Senior Hassani Dotson almost opened the scoring in the 35th minute when his back-heel shot narrowly missed putting the Beavers in front. Washington took a 1-0 lead late in the first half, scoring in the 44th minute.
Dotson came close to tying it in the 56th, but his header off a corner kick from freshman Adrian Crespo hit the post.
The Huskies made it 2-0 four minutes later, scoring on a deflected shot that found its way into the net.
Fernandez made a diving save in the 79th to keep the Beavers in the match. The freshman finished with five saves in the contest. Oregon State pressed forward in the closing stages of the match, but could not get on the board as the Huskies took the win.
The Beavers will now await the NCAA Tournament Selection Show, which will take place Monday at 10 a.m.