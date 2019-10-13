SEATTLE — Adrian Crespo scored his third goal of the season, but the Oregon State men's soccer team was unable to come away with a result as the Beavers fell 2-1 to No. 2 Washington in Pac-12 action on Sunday.
Crespo now has a team-high 13 points this season on three goals and seven assists. Javier Armas was credited with his first Oregon State assist, while Eric Diaz tallied his third helper of the season.
The Beavers created numerous chances and controlled the possession for much of the first half. Oregon State will now head into a 10-day break in their schedule with a record of 5-5-1 overall and 2-2-1 in Pac-12 play. Washington remains undefeated in conference play at 5-0-0 and 11-1-0 overall.
Washington opened the scoring less than seven minutes into the match. Oregon State controlled a long stretch of possession from there, leading up to its first shot of the match off the foot of Sofiane Djeffal. Joe Hafferty followed that up by firing a shot from outside the box that deflected out for a corner.
The Beavers strung a number of chances together in the first half as they dominated possession. Djeffal forced a save on a shot that nearly found the upper 90, before Crespo had back-to-back chances on shots from the left side of the box.
Oregon State was on the front foot for the majority of the opening 45 minutes, but the Huskies headed to the break up 1-0.
Joel Walker played a cross through the six-yard box early in the second half, but no one was able to get on the end of it.
The Huskies scored a second in the 54th minute, forcing an Oregon State turnover to find the net against the run of play.
Oregon State continued to push toward the Huskies net, earning a corner in the 75th. Djeffal played another ball into the box in the 78th, but Arnaud Deniel was flagged offside. The Beavers were reduced to 10-men in the 80th due to a red card.
Crespo put the Beavers on the board in the 85th when Diaz whipped in a ball that found Crespo at the back post. Oregon State pressed forward for the equalizer, earning a corner in the dying moments, but was unable to force overtime.
The Beavers return to Pac-12 play on Oct. 24 at San Diego State.