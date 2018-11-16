A quick turnaround shouldn’t impact the Oregon State men’s soccer team on Sunday when it faces Saint Mary’s in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
The Beavers will have less than a 72-hour layoff before facing the Gaels, who had a first-round bye. However, OSU players said they’d be ready, even though 10 of the 11 starters played all 90 minutes in a 2-1, opening-round victory over SMU at Lorenz Field on Thursday night.
“I think with a little bit of rest we’ll be match-fit for Sunday. It’s going to be a good one,” said junior defender Eric Diaz, who scored the deciding goal in the 68th minute.
The unseeded Beavers (11-5-3) and eighth-seeded Gaels (17-0-1) tangle at 1 p.m. at Saint Mary’s Stadium in Moraga, California. The victor advances to the Sweet 16 against either Stanford or UC Irvine, who square off Sunday in Palo Alto, California.
OSU is seeking its first Sweet 16 appearance in the program’s 30-year history. It lost 1-0 at Creighton in 2014 in its only other second-round game.
“Saint Mary’s is hot, they haven’t dropped a game all year,” OSU coach Terry Boss said after Thursday win. “We’ve watched a little film and I think we match up very well with them.”
The Beavers substituted just once on Thursday, when freshman Adrian Crespo came on after sophomore midfielder Joel Walker was hit in the face by an attempted cross in the 68th minute. Walker returned in the 84th minute, however, and will be at full-speed on Sunday.
OSU regularly plays two games in a three-day span during the regular season, so the NCAAs won’t be much different than a regular weekend of Pac-12 action.
“It starts right now, with proper recovery, staying hydrated, and we’ll take that game as it comes,” sophomore defender Joe Hafferty said. “Right now we just have to get there.”
The only other concern is the status of freshman goalie Adrian Fernandez, shaken up in a midair collision with 14 seconds remaining. Fernandez, who has played every minute of every game, jumped to catch an entry pass, was leveled by SMU’s Philip Ponder, and landed hard on his back and side.
Ponder received a yellow card; Fernandez remained on the ground for several minutes before being assisted to his feet. He finished the game but was later escorted off the field by several teammates.
Redshirt senior Ryan Vincent will go if Fernandez is unable to play. Vincent has played in 15 games in his OSU career, with three shutouts.
“We’re hoping Adrian’s healthy and ready to go,” Boss said.
The Beavers and San Diego State were picked to finish fifth in the preseason Pac-12 coaches poll. However, OSU defied all expectations — except those of their own coaches — and placed second with a school-record six league wins.
“Within the four walls of our locker room, (the NCAA tournament) has been the expectation from Day 1,” Boss said. “It’s a group we’ve believed in, and the guys have grown into a belief of themselves, and what they are capable of.
“They have been exceptional in raising their level to the expectations (the coaches) set for them. Now they’ve set their own expectations, that’s the special thing about them.”
Saint Mary’s was No. 8 in the final NCAA RPI rankings. The Gaels are 10-0-0 at home; the lone blemish on an otherwise perfect season was a 1-1 tie at San Diego.
Both teams played Portland, UC Davis and Sacramento State. The Gaels won all three; OSU lost to Portland, tied UC Davis and defeated Sacramento State.
Coach Adam Cooper, in his 13th season at Saint Mary’s, was named the West Coast Conference coach of the year. Remi Prieur earned goaltender of the year honors and midfielder Sebastian Schacht was freshman of the year.
Prieur started all 18 games, had 12.5 shutouts and a 0.46 goals-against average. He set the single-season school record for wins (13) and is tied for second in the nation in shutouts.
Forward Jake Rudel, forward Anders Engebretson, midfielder Stephen Dougherty, midfielder Jakub Svehlik and Prieur earned first-team all-WCC honors. Defender Filippo Zattarin was a second-team selection and forward Joseph Restani was honorable-mention. Defender James Person and Schacht made the all-freshman team.
This will be the first meeting between the teams since 2005; The all-time series is tied 3-3; OSU is 0-2 at Saint Mary’s, 2-1 at home and 1-0 on a neutral field.
The Beavers were the only Pac-12 team to win their opening-round game on Thursday. UCLA fell 1-0 at Portland, and Washington was eliminated on penalty kicks by Lipscomb following a scoreless tie in Seattle.
Defending national champion Stanford had a first-round bye and will host UC Irvine on Sunday. The Anteaters ousted Grand Canyon on penalty kicks after a 1-1 tie in regulation.
Sweet 16 games are set for Nov. 24-25; the quarterfinals are Nov. 30 or Dec. 1. The College Cup is set for Dec. 7 and Dec. 9 at Harder Stadium at UC Santa Barbara. The semifinals and finals will be televised live by ESPNU.