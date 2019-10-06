STANFORD, Calif. — For the second-straight season the Oregon State men’s soccer team battled to a draw at Cagan Stadium, as the Beavers tied No. 2 Stanford 1-1 Sunday afternoon.
Joel Walker scored his fifth goal of the season, while Raheem Taylor-Parkes notched an assist in his Oregon State debut. Adrian Crespo also tallied an assist in the match.
The Beavers (5-4-1, 2-1-1) looked as though they might find a winner on numerous occasions late in regulation and in extra time, but OSU was unable to seal the victory.
Goalkeeper Adrian Fernandez made seven saves; the only goal allowed by the sophomore came from the penalty spot.
Gloire Amanda nearly opened the scoring in the fifth minute, when he fired a shot on target from a tight angle. Fernandez came up with a big save minutes later, as he dove to his left to stop a shot through traffic.
Walker nearly set up Amanda in the 19th, as he spun past his defender and tried to pick out the striker from point-blank range. Sofiane Djeffal lofted a cross to the back post in the 38th, but the keeper was able to gather. Neither team found the net in the first 45, as they headed to the break deadlocked at 0.
Joe Hafferty made an important hustle play to keep the match scoreless in the 55th, as he blocked a Stanford (7-1-2, 1-1-1) attempt. Crespo whipped in a cross minutes later, but the Cardinal back line was able to clear.
Walker found the net in the 68th on a fantastic build-up from the Beavers. Crespo took the ball down the left hand side, before crossing the ball in to Taylor-Parkes. The forward left it for Walker, who hammered it home.
Stanford was reduced to 10 men on a red-card issued in the 72nd minute for a dangerous tackle. The Cardinal leveled the score a minute later, converting on a penalty kick.
Walker came close to netting a second in the 86th when he got in on goal down the right side. The Stanford keeper was quick off his line, however, to clear the threat as the match headed to extra time.
It looked like Djeffal might end it in the 116th, but his shot from six yards out was cleared off the line by a Stanford defender.
The Beavers will head north next Sunday for a match at Washington.