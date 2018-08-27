The Oregon State men’s soccer team earned its first victory under head coach Terry Boss on Monday evening with a 2-1 win over Sacramento State at Lorenz Field.
Senior Don Tchilao scored for the second-straight game, finding the net on a penalty kick in the 26th minute. Freshman Gloire Amanda scored the game-winner in the second half on his first Oregon State goal.
“Any time these young men can get a win, that’s something to smile about,” Boss said. “We made it a little more difficult than we needed to at times, but we got better from our last game. This team will continue to improve and continue to get better.”
The Beavers held a 21-7 advantage on shots in the contest.
Oregon State looked like it might strike within the first five minutes, when Amanda and Eric Diaz took back-to-back shots from inside the box. Sacramento State followed that up by finding the net on a curling effort from the top of the box to take the lead in the eighth minute.
Tchilao leveled the score on his second converted penalty kick in as many games in the 26th. Amanda nearly put the Beavers in front minutes later, but his shot was off target and the teams headed to the break level at one.
Oregon State came out firing in the second half, creating chances from Diaz and Amanda within the opening minutes of the frame.
The Beavers went in front in the 71st minute, as Amanda found the net on a cross from Tchilao.
Amanda nearly added a second on a curling free kick just minutes later, but the Hornet’s keeper alertly tipped the ball over the frame.
Oregon State controlled the possession for the closing minutes to take the victory.
Amanda took eight shots in the match, while Diaz took seven. Freshman goalkeeper Adrian Fernandez made two saves in his first collegiate win.
The Beavers will be back at home Friday evening, when they host Xavier.