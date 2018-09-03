UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Freshman Carlos Moliner’s first-half goal lifted the Oregon State men’s soccer team to a 1-0 win over Penn State on Monday.
“Winning on the road is never easy,” coach Terry Boss said. “Penn State is well coached and very organized. It took a gritty team performance to leave here with the win. I’m exceptionally proud of this team and its will to win.”
Moliner’s strike came in the 24th minute, an impressive volley from 28 yards out that flew into the side netting for his first collegiate goal.
The Beavers created a handful of scoring chances early, producing three corner kicks and a free-kick shot from Sofiane Djeffal within the first 10 minutes. Moliner followed that up by giving the Beavers the lead less than 25 minutes into the contest.
The Oregon State back line locked down Penn State in the first half, limiting the Nittany Lions to just three shots in the opening 45 minutes, none of which were on goal.
Gloire Amanda had a chance to double the lead in the 61st minute, shooting from 18 yards out after a nice feed from Hassani Dotson, but his effort drifted over the bar. Eric Diaz tried to match Moliner’s early goal with a volley in the 69th, but swerved outside the right post.
Adrian Crespo and Amanda had chances to find the net with less than 15 minutes to play, but both narrowly missed the target.
Penn State’s best chance to even things up came in the 85th minute on a shot from a tight angle, but the effort was blocked. The Nittany Lions pressed forward in the closing minutes, looking for an equalizer, but the Beavers defended well to secure the win.
Adrian Fernandez held his second-straight clean sheet. With back-to-back shutouts, the Beavers have now held opponents scoreless for 282 minutes of game time. The victory also was also the first head-coaching road win for Boss.
Freshman James Carvell made his Oregon State debut in the match, coming on in the 42nd minute. Junior Loke Strenov also made his first appearance of the season, after missing the first three matches due to injury.
The Beavers will return to Lorenz Field on Friday for the first match of a three-game homestand. Oregon State will face CSU Bakersfield in a 7 p.m. start.