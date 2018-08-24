During Terry Boss’ four years as an assistant men’s soccer coach at Virginia, the 2014 team probably wasn’t the most talented.
However, as Boss said, the players were a team.
And the Cavaliers capped the season with a national title.
That season helped Boss, who opened his first season as Oregon State’s head coach with a 2-1 loss to Syracuse on Friday night as part of the Hensor/Zaher Classic, understand what a roster that is capable of winning a national championship looks like.
He learned how to construct that roster and how to go about the relationships that are built in that pursuit.
For Boss, it takes good people in the locker room, good leaders and having people who are willing to be “the best in the world at their current role and responsibility.”
“Talent is important but if you miss out on good human beings first and foremost, you don’t have a chance in the world,” Boss said a few weeks back. “Bare minimum to get in the door is to be a good human being.”
Recruiting can be tough but Boss said if “you know how you want to play, it’s really easy to cut through the noise and know exactly what you’re looking for.”
That doesn’t always mean finding and signing the best player on the field.
“Does he bring and inject the energy and attitude that you’re looking to be a part of your culture? That’s a yes or no question,” Boss said. “Other than being a good human being the other thing we ask is, is the player a winner.”
What, specifically, does that mean?
“Does that player wake up and relentlessly pursue excellence in the classroom, on the field and relationally,” Boss said. “It’s important to leave a band of brother but (also) equipped to be a good husband and father.”
That was the approach Boss took after being hired in late December of 2017 in putting together the 2018 Beavers, a team that welcomed 19 total newcomers to the program.
“They’re all on board with the mission and the vision,” Boss said. “There are no excuses and we’re going to build our own legacy and write our own story.”
One of those newcomers is Anthony Atilola, a junior midfielder who transferred from Texas Wesleyan. Atilola said he was considering Virginia when Boss was still with the program, and knew once Boss took the Oregon State, “my decision was made. I wanted to come to Oregon State and play for Terry Boss.”
Atilola was drawn to Boss not just because of his soccer experience.
“Just how he is as a person,” Atilola said. “He’s so respectful as well as making us better soccer players. I feel like I’ve become a better person as well. The way he thinks, the whole picture I felt like it really suited me and I’m really happy to be here and playing for him.”
Boss has resonated with returning players as well, and the success they had in the spring — winning four of five games — has added confidence heading into this season.
“That’s been better than any of our past springs,” said senior forward Don Tchilao, who scored the Beavers' lone goal on Friday. “So just from that little sample of playing in the spring and implementing his new playing style, that has given us a lot of confidence. We see what kind of soccer we play now and we see that it won’t only work when we play against the weaker teams, but it will work against some of our stronger opponents. So we’re excited and we’re looking forward to how it goes once the season starts.”
With so many new faces, it could take some time to form a trust and bond, but Atilola said the team has made big strides in that area.
“To be honest we’ve spent a lot of time with each other and I feel like that’s really helped,” he said. “Because I feel like normally it should take longer for us to gel as a squad but it hasn’t taken long at all. I feel like everyone is a family already, we’re all brothers, we’re all on the same page now and it’s good because we have people from different cultures from around the world and I feel like that’s helped us have a better understanding how other people are.”
Tchilao said the Beavers have plenty of players who can play at a high level and they will play an “exciting brand of soccer.”
“We’re attacking a lot, we’re on the ball a lot,” he said. “So for us that’s the fun part of soccer, being on the ball, attacking at a high pace which is why we have a lot of wingers who can go at the high pace.”
The Beavers are still a work in progress but it is moving in the right direction.
“We’re getting better every single day, we’re learning every single day,” Atilola said. “I feel like every single day we’re one step closer to reaching our goals. We have very high expectations for ourselves this season so I’m excited.”