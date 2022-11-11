OSU cross-country: Mitchell wins West Regional as Beavers place 4th

Kaylee Mitchell became Oregon State’s first regional champion and led the Beavers to their best finish at the NCAA West Regionals in school history. The meet was held at University Place, Washington.

Mitchell won the 6K event with a time of 19 minutes, 19.2 seconds.

The Beavers placed fourth with a school record-low of 150 points, both marking the best in OSU history at the event. Mitchell, Grace Fetherstonhaugh and Christina Geisler all earned all-region recognition, the most Beavers to earn the honors at a regional.

Their performance puts Oregon State in a strong position to make the NCAA Championships for the third time with the selection show taking place tomorrow at 2 p.m. A livestream will air on NCAA.com.

“Today was an incredible day. Our objective was clear. We needed to beat Cal Baptist to get pushed into the national meet. I told the women to fully empty the tank today and that’s what they did,” said Oregon State coach Louie Quintana. “What an individual day of performance. Kaylee winning is obviously the highlight, but Grace ran a great race to finish top-10 and Christina ran the race of her life to get all-region.”

The Beavers got top-10 finishes from Mitchell and Fetherstonhaugh, both of whom ran with the leaders throughout the race and earned their third straight set of All-Region honors (2020-22). Geisler came through with her best performance of the year to place 20th in 19:46.3 and earn all-region honors for the first time in her career.

Oregon State’s pair of freshmen, Emily van Valkenburg and Kate Laurent, came through with strong races to close out the scoring runners and secure fourth place. Van Valkenburg held down 55th place for the majority of the race while Laurent steadily passed opponents to move from 72nd at 2K to 66th at the finish.

The performance from all five runners put OSU in a tie for fourth with No. 14 Cal Baptist. The Beavs won the tiebreaker with head-to-head winners among the first three finishers for each team.

NCAA West Regionals (6K)

Oregon State Individual Results

1. Kaylee Mitchell (19:19.2)

8. Grace Fetherstonhaugh (19:29.7)

20. Christina Geisler (19:46.3)

55. Emily van Valkenburg (20:22.9)

66. Kate Laurent (20:29.0)

244. Teaghan Knox (21:23.5)

255. Zoe Simmons (21:28.9)