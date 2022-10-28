OSU cross-country: Beavers place sixth at Pac-12 championships

The Oregon State cross-country team posted the second-best conference championship point total in the program's history en route to a sixth-place finish at Friday’s Pac-12 Championships.

The Beavers' 152 points bested last season’s 156 and earned the same team finish of sixth. Oregon State has achieved the three best Pac-12 Championships point totals in school history in the last three years.

Colorado won the conference championship on a tiebreaker with 66 points behind a 1-3-7 finish from their top three runners at the meet, which was held in Riverside, California.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

As was the case throughout the season, Grace Fetherstonhaugh and Kaylee Mitchell led OSU with ninth- and 12th-place finishes, respectively. Veteran runner Christina Geisler placed 43rd as the third Oregon State runner across the finish line, followed by freshmen Emily Van Valkenburg and Kate Laurent in 46th and 55th.

“Again, we held serve and finished where we projected. We learned some positive things from our team. We went out a bit quicker and I believe that will serve us better in a couple weeks,” head coach Louie Quintana said. “I think we all were hoping for a lower finish for our top two, but they are amazing and they do so much for our program. I’m always proud of them because they compete with such toughness all the time.”

Fellow Oregon State freshmen Teaghan Knox (77th) and Jamie Hamlin (82nd) gained valuable experience, finishing just outside the scoring Beavs. Emily Foote (79th), Zoe Simmons (81st) and Aleen Golla (88th) rounded out the Beaver runners.

Oregon State heads to Chambers Bay, Washington, for the NCAA West Regionals on Nov. 11.

Pac-12 Championships (6K)

Oregon State Individual Results

9. Grace Fetherstonhaugh (19:38.2)

12. Kaylee Mitchell (19:41.2)

43. Christina Geisler (20:21.2)

46. Emily van Valkenburg (20:26.2)

55. Kate Laurent (20:47.2)

77. Teaghan Knox (21.25.8)

79. Emily Foote (21:49.1)

81. Zoe Simmons (21:51.0)

82. Jamie Hamlin (21:51.8)

88. Aleen Golla (22:09.2)