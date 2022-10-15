OSU cross-country: Beavers place 2nd at Lewis and Clark Invitational

Three Oregon State runners placed in the top-20 women's cross-country team placed second on Saturday in the Lewis and Clark Invitational.

“I feel like we got a lot of information out of today, which was our hope as we build our team for the Pac-12 meet,” head coach Louie Quintana said. “I thought we were good up front today. Obviously Emily Foote is someone who is running and competing well right now and Jamie Hamlin raced well today too.”