OSU cross-country: Beavers place 2nd at Lewis and Clark Invitational

Three Oregon State runners placed in the top-20 women's cross-country team placed second on Saturday in the Lewis and Clark Invitational.
“I feel like we got a lot of information out of today, which was our hope as we build our team for the Pac-12 meet,” head coach Louie Quintana said. “I thought we were good up front today. Obviously Emily Foote is someone who is running and competing well right now and Jamie Hamlin raced well today too.”
Foote and Hamlin led the way with top-15 results while Gabby Peterson closed in 17th. Kate Intile, racing for the second time in 2022, finished 29th.
Lewis and Clark Invitational (6K)
Oregon State Individual Results
9. Emily Foote (22:10.0)
12. Jamie Hamlin (22:16.3)
17. Gabby Peterson (22:25.2)
29. Kate Intile (22:49.4)
36. Payton Smith (23:01.4)
47. Eliza Eckman (23:16.0)
70. Ellie Quintana (23:38.5)
74. Delia De Leon (23:44.2)
80. Libby Rinck (23:52.6)
82. Olivia Johnson (23:55.7)