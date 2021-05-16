OSU women's rowing: Beavers take fourth at Pac-12s

GOLD RIVER, Calif. — The 18th-ranked Oregon State women’s rowing team finished fourth at the Pac-12 Championships on Sunday morning.

The Beavers scored 21 team points to claim their highest team finish since 2009 when they also finished fourth and qualified for the NCAA Championships.

No. 1 Washington claimed the team title with 44.5 points, while No. 4 Stanford (40) and No. 7 California (31.5) finished second and third, respectively.

Oregon State capped off the day with the V8+'s fourth-place finish with a time of 6 minutes, 51.54 seconds. The boat included Muryn Greene, Gretchen Thompson, Zoe Adamson, Tessa White-Parsons, Amelia Sabin, Sierra Bishop, Hannah Robinson, Jane Smeins and AnnaRuth Neville.

The Beavers will await the NCAA Selection show on Tuesday to see if they qualify.

