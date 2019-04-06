LOWELL — The No. 16-ranked Oregon State women’s rowing team had a strong showing at the 2019 Covered Bridge Regatta winning all six races in the grand finals at Dexter Lake on Saturday.
“All crews were able to improve their execution of our race plan from the heats to finals,” coach Kate Maxim said. “We know the next few weeks of racing will be extremely rigorous so it was good to stay close to home and continue to refine our approach to race day."
The Beavers’ Varsity 8 traversed the 2,000-meter course winning the qualifying heat with a time of 6 minutes, 37.80 seconds. The V8 crew, which consisted of Alina Hagstrom, Zoe Adamson, Mimi Ballinger, Eliza Adams, Katie Descheemaeker, Scout Sutton, Jane Smeins, Holly Golightly and coxed by Bailey Daniels, moved on to the Grand Final where they were again victorious this time churning the course out in 6:47.
OSU’s Second Varsity 8 earned its spot in the finals after a qualifying run of 6:49.66, taking the top spot in the heat over Portland. In the finals, the Beavers outpaced Portland for the second time, this time increasing their margin of victory. OSU took the top spot in the finals with a time of 6:54.
Oregon State’s Novice 8 boat claimed victories in their qualifying heat and again in the grand finals completing the sweep for the Beavers in the big boats. The N8 had a time of 7:10.08 in the morning, before turning out a 7:14.65 performance in the afternoon final.
The Beavers were back at it in the fours division taking home the crown in the novice, junior varsity and varsity fours. OSU entered two Varsity Fours boats with both earning victories in the morning qualifying rounds. The Beavers placed first and second in the grand finals with times of 7:53.42 and 8:02.76, respectively.
The only heat of the day that Oregon State didn’t win was the qualifying heat in the Junior Varsity Fours. However the Beavers rebounded in the grand finals by exacting revenge on Seattle Pacific. OSU won with a time of 7:56.89, just over six seconds ahead of SPU.
In the Novice Fours, the OSU boat picked up a convincing win in the qualifier, before edging out Seattle Pacific in the finals. The Beavers crossed the finish line in 8:01.44, while SPU was close behind in 8:02.76.