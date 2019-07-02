Oregon State rowers Eliza Adams, Scout Sutton and Abigail Watts have been named as 2019 Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association national scholar-athletes.
The award marks the third consecutive year Adams, a senior who graduated last month with a double degree in marketing and finance, has been honored as a scholar-athlete.
It is the second year in a row Sutton, a junior double-majoring in environmental economics and policy as well as agricultural business management, and Watts, a junior double-majoring in management and finance, have received the awards.