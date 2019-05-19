GOLD RIVER, Calif. — The No. 17 Oregon State men’s rowing team raced to a fourth-place team finish and the Beavers’ Varsity 4+ turned in a bronze-medal performance at Pac-12 Championships on Sunday morning.
Despite moving the championships up by an hour and rearranging the heat schedule due to poor weather, all racing was completed.
The Beavers’ V4+, which was powered by Austin DeMartine, Hayden Wildermuth, Matthew Peterkort and Josh Hocker and coxed by Andrew Bullock, raced to third place pulling in 7 seconds ahead of UCLA with a time of 7 minutes, 0.634 seconds to medal.
Oregon State’s Junior Varsity 8, which had defeated Stanford by 10 seconds last month, came up just short of third place on Sunday. The Beavers, who were crewed by Hunter Rust, Max McDonald, Nick Touchette, Henry Hebson, Tyler Gray, C.J. Wallace, Zach Niedermeyer and Samuel Foltz and directed by Claire Iwata, got out ahead of the Cardinal through the first 500 meters, but Stanford made a push in the next segment to take a 2-second lead at the 1,000-meter mark. The Beavers were the faster of the two boats in the second half of the race but couldn’t close the gap at the finish posting a time of 6:36.566, just one second behind the third-place Cardinal.
The Varsity 8, which entered the weekend as the 17th-ranked crew in the nation and consisting of Hunter Smith, Alex Carlton, Jacob Randall, Roman Pjajka, Jacoby Wilson, Jacob Hart, Nils Patrick and Nick Taylor and coxed by Ben Garrison, rowed to a fourth place finish coming in behind ranked crews from Washington (No. 2), California (No. 4) and Stanford (No. 13). The Beavers, who trailed by 10 seconds at the 1,000-meter mark cut the lead in half in the third 500 and finished with a time of 6:03.147, a little over six seconds behind the Cardinal.
OSU’s Third Varsity 8 found itself in a race for third place early and dueled Stanford throughout the entire 2,000-meter course. The Beavers’ 3V8 crew of Emerson Chase, Trygve Nordby, Austin DeMartine, Alex Hernandez, Christian Touhey, Zachary Smith, Dalton Lundry and Camron Gharib under the direction of Desiree Odgers, turned in a time of 6:39.285, four seconds behind the Cardinal.
The Beavers will await their postseason fate with invitations to the Intercollegiate Rowing Association Championships (IRAs) on Tuesday. IRA Championships will also be held at Lake Natoma, May 31-June 2.
Women
The women’s team recorded its best team finish at Pac-12 Championships since 2009 earning fifth. The Beavers’ Varsity 4+ and Third Varsity 8 each raced to fourth-place finishes.
The Beavers’ V4+, consisting of Becca Pritchard, Maria-Christina Amundson, Maddie Vinson and Liz Matzdorf and coxed by AnnaRuth Neville, trailed UCLA for fourth place after the first 500 meters, but had overtaken the Bruins by the 1,500-meter mark. The Beavers continued to close the gap on third-place California but settled for fourth with a time of 7:51.673, a little over two seconds behind the Bears.
The OSU 3V8 crew of Mackenzie Rice, Marina Keller, Bridget Larsen, Natalie Tercek, Anna Schulhoff, Bailey Dixon, Amelia Sabin and Hannah Walker and coxed by Jean Cook, battled for third place from the start before finishing fourth in 6:57.934, two seconds behind Cal.
Oregon State’s Varsity 8, powered by Alina Hagstrom, Zoe Adamson, Mimi Ballinger, Eliza Adams, Katie Descheemaeker, Scout Sutton, Hannah Robinson and Holly Golightly and coxed by Bailey Daniels, finished sixth for the third straight season covering the course in 6:32.211.
In the Second Varsity 8, OSU’s crew of Taylor Pereira, Sierra Bishop, Claire Diller, Abi Watts, Shelby Larkin, Gabriella Yakemow, Emma Bernou and Jane Smeins and directed by Cassy Lozano, used a hard push in the opening 1,000 meters to establish itself in fifth place through the 1,500-meter mark. However, strong sprints by WSU and USC left the Beavers in sixth at the finish as they were able to hold off the Trojans.
No. 1 ranked Washington repeated as Pac-12 team champions for the third straight year.