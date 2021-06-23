OSU rowing: Bishop makes US team

Oregon State's Sierra Bishop was selected for the United States U23 team for the 2021 U23 World Rowing Championships. She will be in the four seat of the eight boat for the United States.

The World Rowing Championships are set to take place in Racice, Czech Republic from July 7-11.

Bishop trialed for a spot on the United States team at the selection camp in Iowa City, Iowa, June 1-20.

The rising senior served an important role in the varsity-8 boat, helping the Beavers earn a fourth-place finish at the Pac-12 Championships, the best finish since 2009.

