REDWOOD SHORES, Calif. — The No. 18 Oregon State men's rowing crew had one win at the Pac-12 Challenge.
The event featured four schools, all of which are ranked in the most recent polls. Washington tops the list at No. 2, with No. 6 Northeastern and No. 13 Stanford along with OSU rounding out the field.
The junior varsity 8 was the only crew to take a win for OSU.
"This was a tough weekend and these are some fast teams," OSU coach Gabe Winkler said. "The guys raced hard three-to-even four times which is physically and mentally draining."