AUSTIN, Texas — Five Oregon State crews raced against some of the top-ranked teams in the country at the Longhorn Invitational on Friday and Saturday along the shores of Walter E. Long Lake.
Despite a change in the original racing schedule due to concerns of dangerous winds on Saturday, all racing was completed by moving the heat racing to Friday evening.
The Beavers’ Varsity 8, ranked 18th in the nation and powered by Alina Hagstrom, Zoe Adamson, Mimi Ballinger, Eliza Adams, Katie Descheemaeker, Scout Sutton, Hannah Robinson and Holly Golightly under the direction of Bailey Daniels, was nudged out at the finish by No. 11 USC to finish second in Final B by just over one-tenth of a second.
OSU turned in a time of 6 minutes, 28.596 seconds to the Trojans 6:28.454 on Saturday morning. Friday evening, the Beavers’ top boat covered the course in 6:32.970 to finish third behind No. 13 Iowa and No. 10 Virginia and ahead of No. 20 Oklahoma.
In the Second Varsity 8, OSU rowed to a third-place finish in its heat with a time of 6:49.610 pulling in ahead of Iowa and then rowed to a fourth-place finish in the B Final (6:59.211).
In the Varsity 4+ category, the Beavers’ crew of Taylor Pereira, Becca Pritchard, Claire Diller and Gabriella Yakemow and coxed by AnnaRuth Neville, raced to third in their heat covering the course in 7:26.950. OSU went on to finish second in the B Final behind the Sooners with a time of 7:32.820.
Oregon State’s Second Varsity 4+ used a second-place finish in its heat to advance to the A Final. The Beavers’ time of 7:45.244 was good for a third in the final.
In the Novice 8, OSU raced to second on Friday finishing behind Texas and ahead of Notre Dame and Oklahoma with a time of 6:55.850 before finishing fourth in the A Final on Saturday morning.
Oregon State will be idle until May 19 when the Beavers will race at Pac-12 Championships in Gold River, California.