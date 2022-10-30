 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OSU men's rowing: Juniors top class day race in Portland

  • Updated
  • 0

The Oregon State men's rowing program had a strong day as a group and the junior class took home the class day hardware in the 8+ race, where the Beavers took the top four spots.

The day began with the collegiate varsity 8+, which featured a win from the junior class boat. The juniors finished in 16:25.25, followed nearly 20 seconds behind by the sophomores. The seniors placed third, pushed hard by a freshman class boat that finished just four seconds behind their older counterparts.

“All in all, it was a successful regatta and the team took home a lot of hardware. I was very impressed with the pairs, with a standout performance by Colin Lindquist (who was also in that junior class 8+) and freshman, Shane Johnson. This gives us a good platform for next week’s race in Seattle at the Head of the Lake,” Oregon State head coach Gabe Winkler said.

Oregon State again took spots 1-4 in the Varsity 4+. The ‘A’ boat of Drew Riviello, Ryan Ghalayini, Brian Tames, Ryan Coulter and Dylan Stagel took home the win, followed in succession by the B, C and D boats.

People are also reading…

Colin Lindquist and Shane Johnson took first in the 2- race, followed by Andrew Balsbaugh and Caleb Labonski. Will La Fond and Winsdor Pratt took third.

Oregon State 8+ Lineups

Seniors – The Peterson - 3rd

Cox: Olmedo

8: Hankins-Hull

7: Labonski

6: W. La Fond

5: Purtzer

4: Mathews

3: Susak

2: McIntee

1: B. La Fond

Juniors – The Woodman – 1st

Cox: deBorja

8: Balsbaugh

7: Ghalayini

6: Tames

5: Coulter

4: Vanderlind

3: Neihoff

2: Connelly

1: Lindquist

Sophomores – The Hansen – 2nd

Cox: Acar

8: Mastrorilli

7: Seeger

6: Stengel

5: Aeschbach

4: Shepherd

3: Geller

2: Lee

1: Cochran

Freshmen – The Dirth – 4th

Cox: Frank

8: Johnson

7: Camp

6: Burtner

5: Axford

4: Mills

3: Matheson

2: Jucksch

1: Pratt

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News