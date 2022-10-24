 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSU men's rowing: Beavers open season with 8th-place finish at Head of the Charles

  Updated
  • 0

The Oregon State men's rowing team placed eighth in the men’s championship fours at the Head of the Charles in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to open the fall season.

The Beavers improved one spot on their finish from 2021 and placed seventh among collegiate boats in the 17-team field. OSU placed within 45 seconds of the winner Peloton ‘A’ and just 16 seconds behind the best college boat.

“Today was a perfect weather for racing. Flat water, the trees were at peak foliage and no wind. It is such a fun race and the guys stepped up in such a fast field. These are the best rowers in the world and the Beavs held their own,” head coach Gabe Winkler said. 

Oregon State returns to action next weekend at the Portland Fall Classic.

Men’s Championship Fours Results (Top 10)

1. Peloton 'A' - 15:17.4

2. Cornell University 'A' - 15:42.0

3. Princeton 'A' - 15:42.7

4. Syracuse 'A' - 15:52.7

5. Georgetown 'A' - 15:53.4

6. Princeton 'B' -15:53.5

7. Cornell University 'B' - 15:54.0

8. Oregon State 'A' - 15:58.7

9. Boston U 'A' - 15:59.6

10. University of Wisconsin 'A' - 16:07.9

Oregon State Lineup

Cox: Ethan deBorja

4: Andrew Balsbaugh

3: Cal Labonski

2: Shane Johnson

1: Colin Lindquist

