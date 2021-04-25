 Skip to main content
OSU men's rowing: Beavers battle Santa Clara
The No. 14 Oregon State men’s rowing team finished the Stanford Invite with a win over Santa Clara on Sunday morning.

The Beavers and the Broncos opened the second day of competition with the first race. OSU, coxed by Ethan deBorja, won the race by more than 12 seconds. The varsity boat of Brian Tames, Cal Labonski, Tristan Gavin, Jacoby Wilson, Andrew Balsbaugh, Colin Lindquist, Nils Patrick and Ryan Coulter, finished in 5 minutes, 55.74 seconds.

The second varsity race was close but Santa Clara took the win. The OSU JV8 boat finished just over a second behind the Broncos.

The varsity squad’s win comes after they fell in both races, against No. 11 Stanford and No. 2 California, on Saturday.

Oregon State will return to competition on May 16 for the Pac-12 Championships.

