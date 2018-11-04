SEATTLE — The Oregon State men’s rowing team wrapped up its competitive fall season on Sunday at the Head of the Lake regatta.
The Beavers got the day started in the opener, the Men’s Collegiate/Open 8+. Oregon State, crewed by Emerson Chase, Max McDonald, Roman Pjajka, Alex Carlton, Hunter Smith, C.J. Wallace, Nils Patrick, Nick Taylor and coxed by Ben Garrison, rowed to a second-place finish. OSU traversed the 4,800-meter course in 15 minutes, 29.82 seconds. The hosting Huskies won with a time of 14:28.16.
The second race of the day for Oregon State, the Men’s Collegiate JV 8+, provided a third-place finish for the Beavers. Coxed by Nick West and consisting of Nick Touchette, Jacob Randall, Jacob Hart, Ezra Glickman, Gregory Adelman, Tyler Gray, Zach Niedermeyer and Camron Gharib, the Beavers finished with a time of 16:08.16, just a half a second behind second place. Washington won the event by a margin of 1:21.8.
The Beavers had one entry into the Men’s Collegiate 3V 8+ that saw a fourth-place finish. OSU raced to a time of 16:47.66, while Washington won in 15:06.71.
The final event of the day for Oregon State featured three entries into the Championship Men’s 4+. The Beavers “A” entry consisting of Chase, McDonald, Pjajka, Carlton and coxed by Garrison was the highest placing boat crossing the finish line in 17:05.27 for fifth place. OSU’s other entries finished in eighth (17:40.50) and 12th (18:40.88).
Next up on the Beavers' schedule is the Orange & Black Regatta in Corvallis on Nov. 17.