REDWOOD SHORES, Calif. — The Oregon State men's rowing crews, currently ranked No. 18 in the country, picked up six wins at Redwood Shores for the Stanford Invitational competition on Saturday and Sunday.
The Beavers rowed in three different sessions across the two-day event against three schools, two of which are ranked. No. 14 Wisconsin tops the list, with No. 22 Hobart and Santa Clara rounding out the field of competition for OSU.
"Two more days of racing, three more 2K's against some top crews in the country," OSU coach Gabe Winkler said. "We put down six victories in one weekend, that's pretty fun. This morning was big. I asked the guys if they had any doubts before the race to which they emphatically responded "No." They stayed with their gunwales and pulled for each other to get a big win."