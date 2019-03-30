DEXTER LAKE — The No. 18-ranked Oregon State University men’s rowing team picked up a pair of wins over UCLA at home on Dexter Lake.
The Beavers won both the Varsity 8 and Varsity 4+ on Saturday morning.
“What a way to finish off our spring break,” OSU coach Gabe Winkler said. “All boats powered through to go 1-2-3. We got in the cage with the Bruins and came out on top.”
Oregon State managed the top three times in the V8 with the OSU A crew winning with a time of 6 minutes, 6.7 seconds. The A crew consisted of Hunter Smith, Alex Carlton, Nick Touchette, Henry Hebson, Tyler Gray, Jacoby Wilson, Nils Patrick, and Camron Gharib and coxswained by Ben Garrison.
The OSU B crew powered by Emerson Chase, Max McDonald, Roman Pjajka, Jacob Randall, Zach Niedermeyer, Samuel Foltz, Jacob Hart and Nick Taylor, and coxswained by Desiree Odgers, finished close behind with a time of 6:08.1.
The third boat for OSU, the C crew, picked up third place with a time of 6:29.6, while UCLA crossed the finish line in fourth.
In the men’s Varsity 4+, the Beavers finished nearly four seconds ahead of UCLA with a time of 7:30.6.
“This reignites the Pac-12 rivalry with UCLA,” said Winkler. “Good luck to them for the rest of the season.”