OSU men's rowing: Beavers start fast in spring opener

LAS VEGAS — The Oregon State men’s rowing team traveled to the Mojave Desert for the first races of the spring season, racing more than expected as projected 30 mph winds moved Sunday's schedule to Saturday.
The Beavers started fast to power a productive set of races.
The morning started with the Varsity and JV boats coming in ahead of the University of San Diego’s boat. Coxed by Ben Garrison, the Varsity boat of Nils Patrick, Alex Carlton, Roman Pjajka, Cal Labonski, Tyler Gray, Jacob Randall, Zach Niedermeyer and Jacoby Wilson in the bow, came in with a final time of 6 minutes, 10.1 seconds.
Following close behind, the JV boat coxed by Casey Kinaan and crewed by Tanner Mathews, Ben La Fond, Josh Hankin, Samuel Foltz, Tristan Gavin, Alex Hernandez, Hunter Rust and Josh Hocker came in with a time of 6:15.9; just over 4 seconds in front of the San Diego Varsity boat.
“This course is fantastic, and the conditions matched it today,” coach Gabe Winkler said. “We had to do all three races in one day because it will be less than perfect tomorrow. The guys improved every piece we wanted to work on which is exactly why we come here.”
To round out the morning events both Beavers boats went up against the University of California. The varsity boat came in with a time of 6:01.7, and the JV boat finished in 6:08.03.
The Beavers finished out the day with a pair of races against the University of Dartmouth in the afternoon with the varsity and JV boats coming in at 5:58.3 and 6:03.8, respectively.
Oregon State returns to Corvallis for a few weeks of practice before home races against Gonzaga on March 21.
“We have three weeks before our next race with the entire squad and this gives us something to build off of,” Winkler said.