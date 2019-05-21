The Oregon State men’s rowing team will race at the Intercollegiate Rowing Association (IRA) National Championships for the seventh straight season. Three crews — the Varsity 8, Junior Varsity 8 and Third Varsity 8 — will return to the national championship regatta held May 31-June 2 along the shores of Lake Natoma in Gold River, California.
“We’re really excited to be headed back to IRAs,” coach Gabe Winkler said. “I’m proud of the season we’ve had and can’t wait to face the best teams in the country.”
The Beavers, who are ranked No. 17 in the most recent IRA/USRowing Varsity Eight Coaches poll, finished fourth overall at the Pac-12 championships on Sunday and advanced to IRAs as one of 11 at-large teams.
The field of 24 teams includes several crews the Beavers have already faced this season including No. 2 Washington, No. 4 California, No. 7 Northeastern, No. 12 Cornell, No. 13 Stanford, No. 14 Wisconsin, No. 23 Hobart and Santa Clara.