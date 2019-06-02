GOLD RIVER, Calif. — Oregon State’s men’s rowing team finished its season at the Intercollegiate Rowing Association national championships with impressive finishes from all three boats Sunday morning.
The Beavers’ Varsity 8 rowed to second in the Fourth Final to finish 20th overall, while the Second Varsity 8 and Third Varsity 8 earned 15th- and 14th-place finishes, respectively.
“This was a solid end to a solid season,” coach Gabe Winkler said. “It’s always hard to see the seniors leave. These five guys have taken countless strokes on the Willamette representing the Beavs. Today’s results are a step in the right direction and the returning guys should be pumped for what is ahead of them. I’m proud of the team and our coaches. Go Beavs!”
OSU’s Varsity 8, consisting of Hunter Smith, Alex Carlton, Jacob Hart, Jacob Randall, Tyler Gray, Jacoby Wilson, Nils Patrick and Nick Taylor and coxed by Ben Garrison, turned in a time of 5 minutes, 55.091 seconds, holding off Drexel (5:56.793) a day after falling to the Dragons by a half-second.
The Beavers’ Second Varsity 8, consisting of Hunter Rust, Max McDonald, Roman Pjajka, C.J. Wallace, Zach Niedermeyer, Samuel Foltz, Nick Touchette and Henry Hebson and coxed by Claire Iwata, battled crews from Columbia, Penn and Wisconsin at the front of the pack in the Third Level Final. OSU’s crew crossed the finish third, and 15th overall, with just 1.5 seconds between the first-place Badgers (5:56.545) and the Beavers (5:58.192) with Columbia (5:57.978) in between. Penn pulled in fourth with a time of 6:00.108.
Oregon State’s Third Varsity 8 turned in the top result of the day, finishing second in the Third Final, good for 14th overall. The Beavers were in a dogfight for the entire length of the course and posted a time of 6:06.986, pulling in behind just Cornell (6:04.426). OSU’s 3V8, directed by Desiree Odgers and powered by Emerson Chase, Trygve Nordby, Austin DeMartine, Alex Hernandez, Christian Touhey, Camron Gharib, Dalton Lundry and Ezra Glickman, out-pulled crews from George Washington (6:08.284) and Drexel (6:09.522) to finish second.
Seniors DeMartine, Gharib, Hart, Hunter Smith and Wallace raced for the final time.