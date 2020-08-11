Pac-12 postpones sports competitions

There is plenty to work out if the sports do get the go-ahead at some point.

A football season played throughout the fall months already requires the execution of some extremely involved logistics.

Even if it all is planned out effectively, a start date past Jan. 1 would mean many of the athletes would face playing a season that potentially could last until late spring, then have to turn around and be ready for fall football.

“That is one of the top questions and considerations,” Scott said. “How many football games could be played in one calendar year? We obviously have a spring portion of the football season but nothing like playing a full season. So whether it’s a full season, compressed season, there’s a lot of scenarios that folks are looking at. Considering the spring was not at the top of the list of things you wanted to default to right away. There are going to be some health and safety considerations.

“We are reluctantly coming to this decision that the earliest that we could start would be in January with a lot of details to figure out. It weighs heavily on our coaches, our athletic directors, our medical personnel as they think about spring, or I wouldn’t even call it spring, post-January.”