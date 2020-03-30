Pac-12 extends suspension of organized team activities

The Pac-12 extended suspension of organized team activities through May 31 on Monday, citing that there will be limited exceptions based on the well-being of the student-athletes.

The conference also said there will be periodic re-evaluations of the policy should anything change with the coronavirus pandemic that caused the first suspension.

According to a press release from the conference, the key elements of the suspension include:

No organized, in-person team activities of any type;

No in-person voluntary workouts, film study sessions, meetings, technique drills or practices of any type;

Virtual or online supervised voluntary workouts and skill instruction are not permitted, regardless of location;

Virtual group activities, including film study, are permitted to two hours per week for football and four hours per week for all other sports. We are appealing to the NCAA to increase the two-hour football limit in the near future;

Coaches can recommend written, self-directed workout plans, and taped demonstration videos on workout plans are allowed in order to demonstrate proper form and technique;