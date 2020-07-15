OSU's Pivec, Lowery nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year Award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon State basketball player Mikayla Pivec and gymnast Isis Lowery have been selected as a nominees for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

The NCAA Woman of the Year Award was established in 1991 to recognize graduating female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

Pivec is the co-founder of Beavs CARE (Corvallis Athletes Reaching Everyone), which aims to bring Oregon State student-athletes together for service initiatives. The guard traveled to the Dominican Republic as part of a service trip with Beavers Without Borders, and has volunteered numerous hours with IMPACT for Life, Community Outreach Incorporated, Corvallis Women's Shelter and the DAM Worth It Campaign.

Pivec was a team captain and completed her undergraduate degree in three years, majoring in biohealth sciences. From there she moved on to work toward a degree in biochemistry and biophysics. Pivec has earned Academic All-America honors the last two years, and was tabbed as Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year after her senior year.

She was selected as an All-America honorable mention by both the AP and the USBWA.